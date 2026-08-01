Watch Haken's Making Of 'In A Fever Dream' Documentary

Haken have premiered a new documentary on YouTube about the making of their brand new 'in a fever dream' EP, that was filmed and edited by Oliver Kember.

The EP has already been released digitally and will receive a physically release on CD and vinyl on September 18th. The band comments had this to say about the effort, "This EP was born from a period of reflection and rediscovery. Over the last few years, we've faced challenges that forced us to look inward, both as musicians and as people, and the songs on this record are the result of that journey.

"We allowed ourselves to be completely honest in the writing process, digging into real experiences, doubts, and emotions rather than hiding behind them. That vulnerability gave these songs a weight and purpose unlike anything we've created before.

"Musically, we pushed ourselves into new territory, embracing fresh influences while holding onto the intensity and identity that define this band. Working with producer George Lever helped us sharpen that vision, and Vada Studios provided the perfect environment to collaborate and bring it to life.

"This EP captures a moment in time of us finding our feet again - moving forward, taking risks, and creating from a place that feels as genuine as we have ever been."

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