Watch Tony Iommi's Video For His Brand New Single 'World Alone'

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi has released a music video for his brand new single "World Alone", which he premiered via the Gibson App coupled with a lesson.

Prime PR shared these details: the lesson experience invites players to learn Tony Iommi's "World Alone" through exclusive in-app arrangements, with multiple difficulty levels that make the song accessible for players at every stage of their guitar journey. Download the Gibson App on iOS and Android to plug in, turn it up, and start playing today.

The Gibson App release of "World Alone" offers players an inside path into one of rock's most iconic guitar voices, bringing the riffs and feel of Tony Iommi's signature style to guitarists around the world.

Designed for players across a range of skill levels, the lesson features specially created arrangements that allow fans to explore the song's unmistakable riffs, dark tones, and driving heavy rock energy at their own pace.

Learn Tony Iommi's new song "World Alone" exclusively now in the Gibson App here and watch the video below:

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