Megadeth Announce Breakout: Hibernation of the Nations Tour

Thrash metal legends Megadeth will be returning to Europe next spring to launch their Breakout: Hibernation of the Nations tour that will feature support from Black Label Society and Testament.
The trek will feature 24 arena shows across the UK and Europe and is set to kick off on March 9th in Belfast at The O2 Belfast. The trek will run until April 13th where it is scheduled to wrap up in Lisbon, Portugal at the Sagres Campo Pequeno.
Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say at the latest leg of the iconic band's lengthy farewell tour plans, "This isn't about saying goodbye. It's about celebrating everything we've built together over the last four decades.
" Every city has its own story, every crowd has given us unforgettable memories, and we want to come back to celebrate that with the fans who made it all possible.
"When we started talking about this tour, we wanted it to be a true celebration of metal. Black Label Society and Testament are bands we have tremendous respect for and having them join us makes these shows even more special. This lineup represents decades of heavy music, and it's going to be an incredible night for the fans."
03/09 Belfast, UK - The O2 Belfast
03/11 London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley
03/12 Nottingham, UK -Motorpoint Arena
03/13 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live
03/15 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena
03/16 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
03/18 Birmingham, UK - BP Pulse Live
03/19 Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena
03/21 Paris, France - Zenith Paris at La Villette
03/23 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National
03/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
03/25 Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle
03/27 Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen
03/28 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum
03/30 Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
04/01 Berlin, Germany - Velodrom
04/02 Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
04/04 Munich, Germany - Zenith
04/05 Bern, Switzerland - Festhalle Bern
04/06 Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum
04/08 Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier
04/10 Barcelona, Spain - Olimpic Arena
04/12 Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena
04/13 Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno
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