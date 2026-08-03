Megadeth Announce Breakout: Hibernation of the Nations Tour

Thrash metal legends Megadeth will be returning to Europe next spring to launch their Breakout: Hibernation of the Nations tour that will feature support from Black Label Society and Testament.

The trek will feature 24 arena shows across the UK and Europe and is set to kick off on March 9th in Belfast at The O2 Belfast. The trek will run until April 13th where it is scheduled to wrap up in Lisbon, Portugal at the Sagres Campo Pequeno.

Frontman Dave Mustaine had this to say at the latest leg of the iconic band's lengthy farewell tour plans, "This isn't about saying goodbye. It's about celebrating everything we've built together over the last four decades.

" Every city has its own story, every crowd has given us unforgettable memories, and we want to come back to celebrate that with the fans who made it all possible.

"When we started talking about this tour, we wanted it to be a true celebration of metal. Black Label Society and Testament are bands we have tremendous respect for and having them join us makes these shows even more special. This lineup represents decades of heavy music, and it's going to be an incredible night for the fans."

03/09 Belfast, UK - The O2 Belfast

03/11 London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley

03/12 Nottingham, UK -Motorpoint Arena

03/13 Manchester, UK - Co-op Live

03/15 Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

03/16 Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

03/18 Birmingham, UK - BP Pulse Live

03/19 Leeds, UK - First Direct Bank Arena

03/21 Paris, France - Zenith Paris at La Villette

03/23 Brussels, Belgium - Forest National

03/24 Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

03/25 Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

03/27 Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen

03/28 Oslo, Norway - Oslo Spektrum

03/30 Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

04/01 Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

04/02 Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

04/04 Munich, Germany - Zenith

04/05 Bern, Switzerland - Festhalle Bern

04/06 Milan, Italy - Unipol Forum

04/08 Lyon, France - Halle Tony Garnier

04/10 Barcelona, Spain - Olimpic Arena

04/12 Madrid, Spain - Movistar Arena

04/13 Lisbon, Portugal - Sagres Campo Pequeno

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