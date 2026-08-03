Sharon Osbourne On Ozzfest's Return In 2027

Ozzy Osbourne's widow and manager Sharon Osbourne tells Metal Hammer that Ozzfest will be returning in 2027, at least in the UK and she revealed the location but not the headliners.

Sharon shared the news in the popular magazine's latest issue. She told them that the legendary festival will be returning and will take place at Villa Park in Ozzy's hometown of Birmingham, which was the where Ozzy's farewell Back To The Beginning concert took place last year.

She said, "Ozzy's legacy isn't fading. I cannot tell you how blown away we've all been with the love that has been shown for him. It's going to be at Villa Park again. Whether it'll be two nights, that's up for the fans to tell me."

As for headliners, Sharon shared, "Of course we're speaking to people. I can't let that out yet, but it'll be soon."

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