Television's 'Marquee Moon' Set For Special High-Fidelity Reissues

Television's landmark 1977 debut, Marquee Moon is set for a special high-fidelity reissues from Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab. They shared these details: Sourced from the original master tapes (1/4" / 15 IPS analog master to DSD 256 to analog console to lathe), pressed at Fidelity Record Pressing in California, and strictly limited to 3,000 numbered copies, MoFi's UltraDisc One-Step 180g 45RPM 2LP box set reveals brilliant dynamics, textures, and tones. Additionally, a numbered Hybrid SACD edition will be available at a later date.

Television's Marquee Moon reimagines guitar rock in such original, pioneering ways that critics and fans still struggle to describe its essence five decades after its original release. Ranked the 107th Greatest Album of All Time by Rolling Stone, the 1977 album blends the inimitable interplay of guitarists Tom Verlaine and Richard Lloyd, spontaneous and precise approaches, winding arrangements, and a sharp musical precision that draws from classical, jazz, and psychedelia as much as the punk ethos to which it is often linked.

Available as a 45RPM edition for the first time, Marquee Moon reaches a new sonic pinnacle on Mobile Fidelity's UltraDisc One-Step 2LP box set. This deluxe reissue of the effort Pitchfork named the third greatest of the 1970s plays with incredible detail, dynamics, and definition. The presence, emotionalism, warmth, and dimensionality of the textures make this premium release a treat for both longtime fans and audiophiles embarking on Television's journeys for the first time. Listeners can hear that direct, focused, straight-line sound like never before here, illustrating the clean contours, tones, and shapes of every note committed to tape.

Recording in a small room at A & R Studios to match their rehearsal space vibe, Television bucked the big, ambient rock sounds of the era in favor of a dry, reverb-free perspective. This sharp focus carries through the album's minimal overdubs, tracked after barely a week of main sessions with producer Andy Johns-whose most famous implementation involved swinging a vintage microphone like a lasso over his head as Lloyd double-tracked the solo to "Elevation."

The album's enduring influence on new wave, experimental rock, art pop, and alternative rock relies heavily on the distinct, impressionistic dialogues between Verlaine and Lloyd. Their exploratory push-and-pull is locked into place by the syncopated rhythms of bassist Fred Smith and jazz-based drummer Billy Ficca. While all eight songs function as individual highlights, everything revolves around the epic title track. Ranked by Rolling Stone as the 173rd Greatest Song of All Time, "Marquee Moon" is distinguished by its double-stop guitar intro, dramatic jam section, and a climactic coda that encapsulates a landmark of rock composition.

Mobile Fidelity's industry-leading packaging adds to the collection's desirability. Housed in a gorgeous slipcase, it features foil-stamped jackets and faithful-to-the-original graphics-from the iconic front cover depicting a Xeroxed color print of a Robert Mapplethorpe photo of the quartet to the rear image showcasing the "weird spirally shape" that visually mirrors the inertia, vibe, and patterns of the music.

The forthcoming Hybrid SACD edition will follow at a later date. Housed in mini-LP-style packaging, this numbered edition delivers excellent detail, dynamics, clarity, warmth, and dimensionality, making it an ideal choice for listeners who prefer the digital format. Find pre-orders here

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