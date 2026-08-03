Watch Albert Bouchard's 'Four Winds Bar' Video

Blue Oyster Cult co-founder Albert Bouchard has released his brand new single "Four Winds Bar", which comes from his forthcoming album "Imaginos Iv: Rhyme Of The Starclock" that will arrive on September 25th.

Chipster sent over these details: Albert Bouchard is best known as a founding member of Blue Oyster Cult, whose original lineup sold millions of albums for Columbia Records and produced such classics as "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart-topping hit "Burnin' for You." Bouchard also contributed songwriting and lead vocals to some of the band's most beloved tracks, including "Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll."

For decades, Bouchard has shepherded the Imaginos concept through its many incarnations, transforming the feverish visions of Sandy Pearlman into a sprawling musical narrative. The acclaimed Imaginos Trilogy brought together songs spanning decades into a chronological tale of the ever-changing shapeshifter known as Imaginos.

Now, the story continues with Imaginos IV: Rhyme Of The Starclock, inspired by a treasure trove of previously undiscovered writings from Pearlman.

As Bouchard explains: "After Mutant Reformation, I thought I was done with Imaginos. Those who bought the previous three Imaginos records might have thought the same thing. Then a cache of Sandy Pearlman's writings was discovered when they sold his house. Out of the thousand or so pages there were at least 28 song lyrics that were never recorded. Most of those related directly to the Imaginos saga. Over the past 12 months I have recorded more than 20 of those songs. This new record contains 11 of them, only one of which was known to me before. I am very excited to bring brand-new material to this epic story."

Imaginos IV: Rhyme Of The Starclock will be released on September 25th through Deko Entertainment. The first single, "Four Winds Bar," inspired by a lyric from the Blue Oyster Cult classic "Astronomy," was written by Joe Bouchard and Sandy Pearlman and features Blue Coupe.

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