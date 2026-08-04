Eagles Add January Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

The Eagles have announced that they have added addition shows to their extremely popular residency Eagles - Live In Concert At Sphere, the longest-running residency at the venue now with 72 shows in total.
The new dates take the residency into January of next year with shows now scheduled for Friday, January 15th, Saturday, January 16th, Friday, January 22nd, and Saturday, January 23rd.
They sent over these details about the tickets: The general on-sale for the December shows will begin Friday, August 14, at 10 AM PT. To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at https://eagles.com, powered by Seated, and the presale begins Wednesday, August 12 at 10 AM PT. Additional presale opportunities begin Thursday, August 13, at 10 AM PT.
Tickets start at $175 and reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.
Limited VIP Ticket Packages will be available at https://eagles.com and include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking, and more.
EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE
Upcoming Dates:
Friday, September 18
Saturday, September 19
Friday, November 13
Saturday, November 14
Friday, November 27
Saturday, November 28
Friday, December 4
Saturday, December 5
Friday, December 11
Saturday, December 12
Friday, January 15
Saturday, January 16
Friday, January 22
Saturday, January 23
The Eagles kicked off 2026 by becoming the first band to earn Quadruple Diamond certification by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for sales of more than 40 million units (40x Platinum) of Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975, which remains the best-selling album of all time in the U.S. Additionally, the band's legendary album, Hotel California, has been re-certified 28x Platinum by the RIAA, scoring the third best-selling album of all time. Before it was certified multi-Diamond, Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975 was the first album ever to be certified Platinum by the RIAA.
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