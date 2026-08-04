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Glenn Hughes To Have Heart Surgery And Retires From Live Performances

08-04-2026
Glenn Hughes To Have Heart Surgery And Retires From Live Performances

Former Deep Purple icon Glenn Hughes has announced that he will be undergoing heart surgery and is retiring from touring a live performing due to his health.

His camp shared, "Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Glenn Hughes announces his retirement from touring and live performances. Upon his Doctor's advice, Glenn will have to undergo heart surgery and has made the difficult decision to step back from live performances for the foreseeable future.

"This past year, I've had some health issues. The results from numerous MRIs, CT scans, and an echocardiogram have alerted my medical team, that I need another open-heart surgery.

"I really have no option and no choice as health is my number one priority. Grateful to have been chosen with a life full with the gift of music... Thank you for walking beside me."

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