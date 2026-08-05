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Metallica Rock 'Fade To Black' In London

Bruce Henne | 08-04-2026
Metallica Rock 'Fade To Black' In London

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Fade To Black", from the first of two recent shows in London, UK. The song from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured during the band's July 3 event at the city's London Stadium as part of the ongoing M72 World Tour in support of its latest release, "72 Seasons."

Produced by James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich and Greg Fidelman, Metallica recorded "72 Seasons" at its HQ in San Rafael, CA in 2021 and 2022, ahead of its release in 2023.

The band recently completed a summer series of dates across Europe and will next be seen hosting its Life Burns Faster Sphere Las Vegas residency in the fall.

The group is also sharing video of a performance of the 2016 track, "Hardwired... to Self-Destruct", from the London event.

Watch both performances from night one in London here.

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