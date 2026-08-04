Singled Out: Teskey's Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)

Phoenix blues rockers Teskey just released their new album, "Live At The Rhythm Room" and to celebrate Brandon Teskey tells us about the song "Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)". Here is the story:
In 2024, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time, I wrote a song that was essentially a prayer set to music, titled "Don't Take My Angel," which was released on our debut album, White Wolf.
At the end of 2025, after a year and a half of treatment and surgery, my wife entered full remission. I wrote a follow-up song, this time thanking God, titled "Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)."
The music has a soulful, bluesy feel reminiscent of early-to-mid-1960s rhythm and blues, while the lyrics express my heartfelt gratitude for the restoration of the simple and beautiful things in life, often taken for granted.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here
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