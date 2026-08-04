.

Singled Out: Teskey's Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)

08-04-2026
Singled Out: Teskey's Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)

Phoenix blues rockers Teskey just released their new album, "Live At The Rhythm Room" and to celebrate Brandon Teskey tells us about the song "Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)". Here is the story:

In 2024, my wife was diagnosed with breast cancer. At the time, I wrote a song that was essentially a prayer set to music, titled "Don't Take My Angel," which was released on our debut album, White Wolf.

At the end of 2025, after a year and a half of treatment and surgery, my wife entered full remission. I wrote a follow-up song, this time thanking God, titled "Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)."

The music has a soulful, bluesy feel reminiscent of early-to-mid-1960s rhythm and blues, while the lyrics express my heartfelt gratitude for the restoration of the simple and beautiful things in life, often taken for granted.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more here

Related Stories
Singled Out: Teskey's Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)

News > Teskey

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day in Reports

Day in Rock

Day in Country

Day in Pop

Reviews

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Three Report

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day Two Report

On The Record: Gary Stewart - One Track Mind

Live: Lollapalooza 2026 - Day One Report

Quick Flicks: Di'Anno: Iron Maiden's Lost Singer

Latest News

Glenn Hughes To Have Heart Surgery And Retires From Live Performances

Eagles Add January Dates To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

Linkin Park: Unshatter Coming To Movie Theaters

Watch Northlane's 'CUT_it' Video

Taking Back Sunday Expand 'Louder Now' For 20th Anniversary

Third Eye Blind Reimagine 'Semi-Charmed Life'

Watch Prong's 'The Banner' Video

Elvis Costello's 'My Aim Is True' (49th Anniversary Edition) Box Set Coming

Becky Baldwin Talks Tony Iommi's New Solo Album And More

Watch Steve Hackett & Steve Rothery's 'Red Dragon' Video

Singled Out: Teskey's Gave My Love Back to Me (The Answer)

The Maine Celebrating 20th Anniversary With The Return Of The 8123 Fest