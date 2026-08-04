Watch Northlane's 'CUT_it' Video

Northlane have released a music video for their new single "CUT_it", which comes from their just announced seventh studio album, "Anemoia," that is set to be released October 30th via independent release.
From the official announcement: Anemoia's second suffocating track "CUT_it" encapsulates the bone-weariness of total burnout. Driven by a low-end groove that bends and bows under the unrelenting weight of exhaustion, Marcus Bridge flexes a new menacing side of his huge vocal range before the song erupts into merciless heaviness.
"CUT_it is about burnout - the feeling of grinding through things when you're completely spent, mentally and physically. The imagery is deliberately visceral, painting a picture of that exhaustion rather than analysing it," says Bridge.
Across a career defined by seismic shifts, Northlane have stared down technological anxiety, alienation and collapse, channeling it into a highly influential body of work that is as expansive as it is confrontational. With the world in dire straits, it would have been easy for them to descend into the void on album number seven. Instead, they emerged from the studio with their most hopeful and human record yet.
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