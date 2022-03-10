5 Seconds of Summer Rock Late Night TV

5 Seconds of Summer performed their new single "Complete Mess" on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (March 8th) and the show has shared video of the performance.
As we previously reported, "Complete Mess" was written during a writing trip in Joshua Tree, Ca and it is the first song to be entirely written and produced by the band, with Michael handling the production.
The band will launching a North American Tour this summer, which is set to kick off on June 11th in Vancouver, BC at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. See the dates and watch their late night TV performance below:
Sat Jun 11 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Sun Jun 12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Tue Jun 14 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Thu Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Fri Jun 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Sat Jun 18 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Mon Jun 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Wed Jun 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Jun 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Sat Jun 25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun Jun 26 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Jun 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Thu Jun 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Fri Jul 01 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun Jul 03 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Jul 05 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem
Wed Jul 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann
Fri Jul 08 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Jul 09 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Sun Jul 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
Tue Jul 12 - New York City, NY - Pier 17
Wed July 13 - New York City, NY - Pier 17
Fri Jul 15 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
Sat Jul 16 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Mon Jul 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center
Wed Jul 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Thu Jul 21 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sat Jul 23 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Sun Jul 24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
