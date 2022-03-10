5 Seconds of Summer Rock Late Night TV

5 Seconds of Summer performed their new single "Complete Mess" on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night (March 8th) and the show has shared video of the performance.

As we previously reported, "Complete Mess" was written during a writing trip in Joshua Tree, Ca and it is the first song to be entirely written and produced by the band, with Michael handling the production.

The band will launching a North American Tour this summer, which is set to kick off on June 11th in Vancouver, BC at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre. See the dates and watch their late night TV performance below:

Sat Jun 11 - Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sun Jun 12 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Tue Jun 14 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Thu Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Fri Jun 17 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Sat Jun 18 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Mon Jun 20 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Wed Jun 22 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Jun 24 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Sat Jun 25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Jun 26 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tue Jun 28 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Thu Jun 30 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Fri Jul 01 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sun Jul 03 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Jul 05 - Washington D.C. - The Anthem

Wed Jul 06 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

Fri Jul 08 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat Jul 09 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Sun Jul 10 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

Tue Jul 12 - New York City, NY - Pier 17

Wed July 13 - New York City, NY - Pier 17

Fri Jul 15 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sat Jul 16 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Mon Jul 18 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

Wed Jul 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Thu Jul 21 - Detroit, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sat Jul 23 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Sun Jul 24 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

