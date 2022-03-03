5 Seconds of Summer Share 'Complete Mess' Video

5 Seconds of Summer have premiered a music video for their brand new single “Complete Mess”, which comes ahead of the band’s soon-to-be-announced fifth studio album.



The music video was directed by Lauren Dunn (Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Jack White) and the track was written during a writing trip in Joshua Tree, Ca and it is the first song to be entirely written and produced by the band, with Michael handling the production.

The band had this to say, “For this record, we realized if you want something done that truly represents how you feel, you’ve got to do it yourselves. We wanted that expansive sound that we naturally gravitate towards when we play together, so we had to learn how to record that.

“This new music is so authentically us. It’s exactly the kind of music we want to be making right now and it’s a good song to be able to reconnect to our fans after such a long time of not releasing music. We can’t wait for everyone to hear what we’ve been working on.” Watch the video below:

