5 Seconds of Summer Announce Live from The Royal Albert Hall And World Tour

(BMG) 5 Seconds of Summer will release their live album The Feeling of Falling Upwards - Live from The Royal Albert Hall digitally on April 14. Physical formats of the album will be available on July 14.

The tracks are taken from the band's 2022 one-of-a-kind performance "The Feeling of Falling Upwards" at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, a venue the band busked outside of when they moved to the UK to write for their very first album 10 years ago. The performance included reimagined versions of songs from their 11-year catalog including brand-new songs from their critically acclaimed fifth studio album 5SOS5, accompanied by a 12-piece string orchestra and a 12-member gospel choir.

"'The Feeling of Falling Upwards' is simply supposed to describe to you the feeling that we have experienced together, the feeling of taking a leap of faith on such a fickle thing like music," expressed vocalist and drummer Ashton Irwin on stage at Royal Albert Hall, "And sharing this experience together year after year, season after season of our lives."

The band is also excited to announce their 2023 World Tour ´The 5 Seconds of Summer Show' which includes dates in South America, UK, Europe and North America with an appearance at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

THE FEELING OF FALLING UPWARDS - LIVE FROM THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

OVERTURE (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

COMPLETE MESS (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

CAROUSEL (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Me, Myself & I (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

She Looks So Perfect (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Amnesia (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Lie To Me (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Caramel (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Outer Space (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Youngblood (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Red Desert (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Jet Black Heart (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Older (feat. Sierra Deaton) (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Take My Hand (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Teeth (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Ghost of You (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

Bad Omens (Live from The Royal Albert Hall)

South America

July Argentina TBA

Brazil TBA

Chile TBA

Colombia TBA

Aug Perú TBA

North America

8/10 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

8/12 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

8/15 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

8/16 Detroit, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

8/19 Philadelphia, PA TD Pavilion at The Mann

8/21 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

8/23 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center

8/26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

8/28 Minneapolis, MN The Armory

8/30 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

9/1 Nashville, TN FirstBank Amphitheater

9/2 Atlanta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/3 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

9/6 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hard Rock Live

9/9 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/10 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/13 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

9/14 Inglewood, CA The Kia Forum



Europe/UK

9/23 Lisbon, PT Campo Pequeno

9/24 Madrid, ES Palacio Vistalegre

9/26 Milan, IT Mediolanum Forum

9/27 Stuttgart, DE Porsche Arena

9/28 Dusseldorf, DE Mitsubishi Electric Hall

9/30 Brussels, BE Palais 12

10/1 Amsterdam, NL Ziggo Dome

10/3 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

10/4 Manchester, UK AO Arena

10/5 London, UK O2 Arena

10/7 Luxembourg, LE Rockhal

10/8 Paris, FR La Seine Musicale

10/10 Budapest, HU Papp Laszlo Budapest SportArena

10/11 Gliwice, PL Arena Gliwice

10/12 Prague, CZ Fortuna Arena

North America

10/21 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival

10/22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young Festival

