The 64th Annual Grammy Awards Postponed

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony that was to take place on January 31st, has been postponed to a be determined dates due to the "uncertainty surrounding" due to concern about Covid.

The Recording Academy and CBS had this to say, "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show.

"The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority.

"Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."

