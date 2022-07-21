(Elektra) A Day To Remember have shared a cinematic music video for their brand new single "Miracle," which is band's first new music since their 2021 album, You're Welcome.
Earlier this summer, A Day To Remember concluded a string of sold out of tour dates and festival appearances throughout Europe and the UK. Next week, they'll embark on an epic run of new North American tour dates featuring special guests The Used, The Ghost Inside (on select dates), Beartooth, Bad Omens, Movements, and Magnolia Park.
"Just Some Shows" and "Just Some More Shows" will kick off July 27th in Baltimore, MD and traverse the country through a performance on October 28th in Irvine, CA. Watch the video and see the dates below:
A Day To Remember Announce Massive North American Tour
A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus
A Day To Remember, Asking Alexandra Announce Fall Tour
A Day To Remember Reveal 'Everything We Need' Video
A Day To Remember Music and Merch
Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more
Slipknot Share 'The Dying Song (Time To Sing)' To Announce New Album- Dope To Offer Free Downloads Of New Album- Queen- more
Journey Top Rock Chart With New Album 'Freedom'- Carrie Underwood Gives Ozzy Osbourne Classic A Country Makeover- more
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live
Song Premiere: Stryper's 'See No Evil, Hear No Evil'
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'
A Day To Remember Share 'Miracle' Video
Rush Offshoot Envy Of None Share New Single
Norma Jean Share 'Sleep Explosion' Video
Tim 'Ripper' Owens Teases Jamie Jasta Produced Album
Tenille Townes Dominates Canadian Country Music Association Awards Nominations
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage
25-Foot Ozzy Osbourne Welcomes Fans To Comic-Con