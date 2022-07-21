A Day To Remember Share 'Miracle' Video

(Elektra) A Day To Remember have shared a cinematic music video for their brand new single "Miracle," which is band's first new music since their 2021 album, You're Welcome.



Earlier this summer, A Day To Remember concluded a string of sold out of tour dates and festival appearances throughout Europe and the UK. Next week, they'll embark on an epic run of new North American tour dates featuring special guests The Used, The Ghost Inside (on select dates), Beartooth, Bad Omens, Movements, and Magnolia Park.

"Just Some Shows" and "Just Some More Shows" will kick off July 27th in Baltimore, MD and traverse the country through a performance on October 28th in Irvine, CA. Watch the video and see the dates below:

