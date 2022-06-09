.

A Fitting Revenge Share The Overthrow Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-09-2022

A Fitting Revenge Cover art
Cover art

Rochester, NY rockers A Fitting Revenge have released a music video for their single, "The Overthrow." The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Omnipresence", which will arrive on July 1st.

Ledwing had this to say, "I am beyond excited to let this album loose on the ears of our listeners and metal fans all over the world. We took a scalpel to our sound, recording process, and technique as well as breaking our influences down to the bare atoms to deliver something that we could listen to on repeat.

"If the songs didn't make us want to destroy our furniture, they were executed from the track list. Fans of melodic death metal, catchy choruses, screamed vocals, shredding, and sci-fi lyrics will absolutely devour this record." Watch the video below:

