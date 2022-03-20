A Killer's Confession Share A Better Time Video

Single art

A Killer's Confession have released a music video for their brand new single "A Better Time". The track comes from the Waylon Reavis led band's forthcoming album, "Welcome To Wilbar."

The group will be releasing the new album later this year. Waylon had this to say about the new single, "The song is a simple glance at the world we live in and how everyone is so divided, and ask the question 'Can we make it to a better time?'

"This is the 8th song we have created with Sahaj Tiction. This is the start to album number 4. I'm excited for everyone to hear what we have in store. I have a bunch of surprises on the way. I feel each album has brought something different to the table. This album will be no different." Watch the video below:

