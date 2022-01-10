A Wilhelm Scream Return With First New Song In 9 Years

Single art

A Wilhelm Scream have returned with their first new song in nine year called "Be One To No One" and have released a music video for the track directed by Alessandro Pulisci.

The single was produced by produced by guitarist/vocalist Trevor Reilly and James Whitten and was recorded at the band's Anchor End Studio in New Bedford, MA.

Vocalist Nuno Pereira had this to say about the single, "This song, like most journeys, can't be fully appreciated until you've come to the end. Only then do you truly get a chance to unpack all of the ups and downs you've survived along the way.

"Enjoy the ride my friends, thrive and never give up." Watch the "Be One To No One," video below:

