Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour 2021 In Review

Tour poster

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis landed a top 21 story from November 2021 when he announced that he will be unplugging for an acoustic tour in support of his forthcoming album.

The new album, entitled "Frayed At Both Ends", is set to be released on January 28th and features his current single "Goodbye Town", as well as the previously released "They Call Me Doc" and "Am I The Only One".

Aaron will be kicking off the tour on January 14th at the Adler Theatre in Davenport, IA and dates have been announced through April 23rd at the Premier Theater At Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, CT.

His official Facebook page shared this message on Wednesday (Nov. 10th) about tickets, "Secure your tickets today for Aaron's Frayed At Both Ends, The Acoustic Tour! Use code AFL2022 to unlock access and make sure you're among the first to hear music from his new album live."

01/14 - Adler Theatre - Davenport, IA

01/15 - 365 Sports Complex - Inman, KS

01/21 - Saenger Theatre - Pensacola, FL

01/22 - First Financial Music Hall - El Dorado, AR

01/23 - Shreveport Municipal Auditorium - Shreveport, LA

01/27 - Effingham Performance Center - Effingham, IL

01/28 - Ford Theater At The Honeywell Center - Wabash, IN

01/29 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI

02/04 - Vision Nightclub At Wind Creek Event Center - Bethlehem, PA

02/05 - Ocean Resort & Casino - Atlantic City, NJ

02/09 - The Mulehouse - Columbia, TN

02/10 - Crossroads Arena - Corinth, MS

02/12 - Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort - Cherokee, NC

02/17 - Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

02/18 - Belterra Casino Resort - Florence, IN

02/19 - Four Winds Casino Resort - New Buffalo, MI

02/20 - Five Flags Center - Dubuque, IA

02/24 - Corbin Arena - Corbin, KY

02/25 - Harrah's Hoosier Park - Anderson, IN

02/26 - EPIC Event Center - Ashwaubenon, WI

03/02 - Live At Coco - Coconut Creek, FL

03/03 - Hard Rock Event Center - Tampa, FL

03/04 - The Moon - Tallahassee, FL

03/10 - The Pavilion - Marion, IL

03/11 - Horseshoe Tunica - Robinsonville, MS

03/18 - Lerner Theatre - Elkhart, IN

03/19 - Akron Civic Theatre - Akron, OH

03/25 - Morongo Casino - Cabazon, CA

03/26 - Morongo Casino - Laughlin, NV

03/31 - Bell Auditorium - Augusta, GA

04/01 - Macon Centreplex - Macon, GA

04/07 - City Hall Live - Brandon, MS

04/08 - L'Auberge Casino - Baton Rouge, LA

04/09 - Floore's Country Store - Helotes, TX

04/15 - Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center - Schenectady, NY

04/16 - Rivers Casino & Resort Event Center - Schenectady, NY

04/22 - Rollins Center At Dover Downs Hotel & Casino - Dover, DE

04/23 - Premier Theater At Foxwoods Resort Casino - Mashantucket, CT

Related Stories

Staind's Aaron Lewis Unplugging For Solo Tour

Staind's Aaron Lewis Shares 'Goodbye Town'

Aaron Lewis Launching Full Band Solo Tour

Staind's Aaron Lewis Tops Country Chart With 'Am I The Only One'

News > Aaron Lewis