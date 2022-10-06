.

ABBA Hits Given Metal Makeover By Amberian Dawn

Michael Angulia | 10-05-2022

Amberian Dawn have shared a lyric video for "SOS" to mark the announcement that their new covers album 'Take A Chance - A Metal Tribute to ABBA' will be released on December 2.

Tuomas Seppala had this to say about the first single from the effort, "'SOS' is a great song. It's both a happy and sad song at the same time. The original version uses a unique piano sound.

"I didn't want to use that kind of piano sound myself, because it wouldn't have been as good as the original, so instead of that, I used more powerful guitars and other synthesizers in our arrangement.

"Our version of the song really brings ABBA into the world of metal in the 21st century."

