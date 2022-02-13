Aerosmith are continuing to celebrate their 50th anniversary by sharing a stream of a 1971 rehearsal performance of "Somebody", from the forthcoming wide release of "Aerosmith - 1971: The Road Starts Hear."
The recently discovered 1971 rehearsal recordings were released as a special Record Store Day package and now the band will be issuing it on CD and digitally on April 8th.
This rare recording from 1971 was recently discovered in Aerosmith's Vindaloo Vaults and was originally only available as a limited-edition cassette and vinyl release for Record Store Day in 2021.
Aerosmith - 1971: The Road Starts Hear will also included previously unseen archived photos, images of the original tape box, and liner notes written by Rolling Stone's David Fricke with new interviews and comments from the band about this long-forgotten recording.
See the tracklisting and stream "Somebody" below:
SIDE A:
Intro - Somebody
Reefer Head Woman
Walkin' The Dog
SIDE B:
Movin' Out
Major Barbara
Dream On
Mama Kin
Aerosmith Cancel 2022 European Tour
Aerosmith Reached New Milestone With 'Toys In The Attic' 2021 In Review
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again 2021 In Review
Aerosmith To Release Recently Discovered 1971 Recording
Aerosmith's Recently Discovered 1971 Recordings Set For Wide Release- Slash Streaming Brand New Album '4' Online- more
Rush Expanding 'Moving Pictures'- Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance- Eddie Vedder Streams New Album- Metallica- more
Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen- Corey Taylor- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool- more
Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more
Caught In The Act: Eddie Vedder Live In Chicago
Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest