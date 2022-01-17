Agathodaimon Share Song From First New Album In 9 Years

The Seven album cover art

Agathodaimon have released a music video for their new single "Ain't Death Grand", which comes from their first new album in nine years, "The Seven" (out March 18th).

Sathonys had this to say about the new song and video, "'Ain't Death Grand' was the first song we've written together after our reunion, so it rightfully became the first video clip. Especially as it acts as an excellent teaser for what's still to come.

As usual, the songs of The Seven won't be one-dimensional, there's a wide range of styles you can expect, just like we did it in the past. BUT this one has a lot of elements in common with the other songs: Dark atmosphere, melody, aggression, intensity, groove, some old school-vibe and respect for our roots, but also the inevitable longing for new musical grounds and heartfelt music in general." Watch the video below:

