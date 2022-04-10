Airbourne To Land In North American This Fall

Australian rockers Airbourne have announced that they will be returning to North American this fall for their first trek on the continent since 2019.
The tour will feature support from XX and will be kicking off September 9th in New York City at The Gramercy Theatre. The trek will conclude on October 11tg in Los Angeles.
They had this to say, "We are from Melbourne, the most locked down city in the world. Unleashed at last, Airbourne are the most set-free animals on the planet. Look out.
"They wouldn't let us in for two years, and after this tour, they'll never let us back. Get your tickets - NOW OR NEVER!!" See the dates and watch the group's music video for their new single "Burnout The Nitro" below:
9/9 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre
9/10 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
9/11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
9/15 - Quebec City, QC - St. Roch XP L'Imperial Bell
9/16 - Saguenay, QC - Festival Saint-Honoré dans l'Vent
9/17 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
9/20 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
9/22 - London, ON - London Music Hall
9/23 - Columbus, OH - Skully's Music Diner
9/24 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life
9/26 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
9/27 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
9/28 - Winnipeg, MB - The Pyramid Cabaret
9/30 - Calgary, AB - The Palace
10/1 - Edmonton, AB - Midway
10/3 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
10/4 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
10/5 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir Lounge
10/7 - San Francisco, CA - Starline Social Club
10/8 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Festival
10/11 - Los Angeles - Troubadour
