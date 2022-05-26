Alan Parsons Recruits Tommy Shaw For 'Uroboros'

Alan Parsons has shared a music video for this brand new single, "Uroboros", which features a guest appearance from vocalist/guitarist Tommy Shaw of STYX.
The track comes from Parson's forthcoming album, "From The New World," which is set to be released in various formats on July 15th by Frontiers Music Srl.
In addition to Shaw, the album also will feature guest appearances from Joe Bonamassa, and vocalists David Pack formerly of Ambrosia, and American Idol alumni James Durbin, who blend seamlessly with Alan and his incredible band. Watch the video below:
Yes Legend Alan White Dead At 72- Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game- The Eminem Show Expanded For 20th Anniversary- more
Steven Tyler Enters Rehab- Bruce Springsteen World Tour- Stone Temple Pilots Pull Out Of Final Dates Of Halestorm Tour- more
Van Halen TV Specials Launching Reelz Summer Season- Def Leppard To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live- Evanescence New Lineup- more
Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid- Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura- Sammy Hagar Rocks Led Zeppelin Classic- more
Caught In The Act: Simple Plan and Sum 41 Rock Chicago
Hot In The City: Concert Season Heats Up In AZ
Root 66: Dale Watson, Graeme James, The Waymores, Brock Davis
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
Def Leppard Rock New Music And Classic Hits On Jimmy Kimmel Live
New Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Travelin' Band' Video Released
A Perfect Circle's Billy Howerdel Shares New Song 'Selfish Hearts'
Dimestore Dolls Mark Jody Porter's Birthday With Song Release
Yes Legend Alan White Dead At 72
Metallica Rock National Anthem At Giants Game
The Eminem Show Expanded For 20th Anniversary
Carlos Santana Spreads Joy With Chris Stapleton