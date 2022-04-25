Alexisonfire 'Reverse The Curse' With New Song

Alexisonfire have shared their brand new song "Reverse The Curse". The track is the second take the band has shared from "Otherness", their first full-length album in over 13 years, which hits stores on June 24th.
George Pettit had this to say about the song, "Some riffs stick around for a while until they make sense. 'Reverse The Curse' has existed in one form or another since Crisis.
" There was even a version that we used as the original 'Young Cardinals' but that one wasn't meant to be. It found its way to creation during our covid rehearsals and I'm glad it's finally coming to light." Stream the song below:
Alexisonfire Announce Headline And Festival Dates
Alexisonfire Share Video From First New Album In 13 Years
The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire, New Found Glory Lead Furnace Fest Lineup
Alexisonfire's Wade MacNeil Reveals Rehab Treatment
Linkin Park Have No Future Plans Says Shinoda- Former Metallica Star Jason Newsted Plans Album With The Chophouse Band- more
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more
Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more
Caught In The Act: Mike Campbell and The Dirty Knobs
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End