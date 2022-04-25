Alexisonfire 'Reverse The Curse' With New Song

Cover art

Alexisonfire have shared their brand new song "Reverse The Curse". The track is the second take the band has shared from "Otherness", their first full-length album in over 13 years, which hits stores on June 24th.

George Pettit had this to say about the song, "Some riffs stick around for a while until they make sense. 'Reverse The Curse' has existed in one form or another since Crisis.

" There was even a version that we used as the original 'Young Cardinals' but that one wasn't meant to be. It found its way to creation during our covid rehearsals and I'm glad it's finally coming to light." Stream the song below:

