Alexisonfire Share New Song 'Sans Soleil'

Alexisonfire have shared a streaming video for their new single "Sans Soleil". That track comes from the band's forthcoming studio album, "Otherness".
The new album, the band's first new record in over 13 years, will be released on June 24th. It was self-produced by the band and mixed by Jonah Falco (F***ed Up, Chubby and the Gang).
George Pettit had this to say about the new single, "Wade came in with the lyrics for this song around the same time he had been working on the Dooms Children record and I feel like it shows. The Dooms Children album touched on a lot of things extremely personal to Wade and this song is definitely in that vein."
Wade MacNeil adds, "This song is about hanging onto hope during the heaviest times. Healing and letting go. Dreaming of a future where all this hurt is behind you."
