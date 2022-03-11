.

Alexisonfire Share Video From First New Album In 13 Years

Keavin Wiggins | 03-11-2022

Alexisonfire Cover art
Cover art

Alexisonfire have returned and shared a music video for their brand new single "Sweet Dreams Of Otherness" to celebrate the announcement that they will be releasing their first new album in 13 years.

The new studio effort will be entitled "Otherness" and is set to be released on June 24th. The 10-track effort was produced by the band and mixed by stalwart Jonah Falco (F***ed Up, Career Suicide).

George Pettit had this to say about the first single, "This song was largely Dallas' brain child, but over the course of writing this record, it became more of a mission statement for the band.

"It's kind of about performance and embracing a new found confidence in a state of peculiarity." Watch the "Sweet Dreams Of Otherness" video below:

