All Time Low Return With 'Sleepwalking' Video

All Time Low have premiered the Eduoardo Ranaboldo directed music video for their brand new single, "Sleepwalking", which is the first new track from the band since last year.

Alex Gaskarth had this to say about the song, "'Sleepwalking' is a reflection on time spent away from whatever it is that makes you feel alive, on time lost to the weight of dragging feet and drifting thoughts.

"As we were working on this song, we considered our place in a changing world-- We realized just how affected we were as individuals by time spent away from our most familiar life-lines, and how grateful we are now to come together with those people, places and things... our friends, families, touring, shows, art and the energy and perspective that comes with real, raw connection.

"Our time spent away from our most beloved dreams felt like being on cruise-control, going through the motions in a trance. We are so grateful to be here now, sharing this song, this sentiment, this energy, and most of all this band with you. Thank you for being here and for being with us as we continue this journey together." Watch the video below:

