.

alt-J's Joe Newman Directs Their New 'Hard Drive Gold' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-06-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

alt-J The Dream cover art
The Dream cover art

alt-J today have released a brand new music video for their song "Hard Drive Gold," and the clip also marked the directorial debut for the band's singer/guitarist/songwriter Joe Newman.

"Hard Drive Gold," is the third single from the band's forthcoming album, "The Dream", which is set to be released on February 11th. Joe had this to say about the track, "'Hard Drive Gold' is a slightly tongue-in-cheek song written at what we thought was the height of the cryptocurrency gold rush.

"It's the story of the ultimate childhood fantasy, the schoolboy who becomes a millionaire overnight, and the different interactions he has with people in his life from teachers to neighbors. How ironically you interpret its message is entirely up to you..."

He had this to say about the video, "Growing up enjoying cinema greatly I saw our music videos as opportune moments for directors to create stories purely and so we the band did not appear in our videos. By avoiding cuts to a band playing in an 'airplane hanger' the audience could focus on the cinema over the indie band music video tropes."

"I had ideas for videos that I passed on to directors to develop, watching these directors execute some of these ideas inspired me and now I want to understand and experience the process at a deeper level." Watch it below:

Related Stories


alt-J's Joe Newman Directs Their New 'Hard Drive Gold' Video

alt-J Get Animated For 'Get Better' Video

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

News > alt-J

advertisement
Day In Rock

New Guns N' Roses Music Coming Says Slash- Eddie Van Halen's Last Words Revealed- Beatles IMAX- Eagles Add Tour Dates- more

David Lee Roth Reacts To Canceled Vegas Residency- Beavis and Butt-Head Making A Comeback- Thursday Postpone U.S. Tour Dates- more

David Lee Roth's Full Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Nirvana 'Nevermind' Cover Art Lawsuit Dismissed- more

Avenged Sevenfold Focusing On Finishing New Album- Wolfgang Reveals His Favorite Van Halen Albums- David Bowie- Cheap Trick- more

advertisement
Reviews

Travis - The Invisible Band (Deluxe Edition)

Legends Play the Beatles

Katastro - Sucker

Davy Knowles - What Happens Next

Sites and Sounds: Voragos: Destination Lunasea Beach