alt-J's Joe Newman Directs Their New 'Hard Drive Gold' Video

The Dream cover art

alt-J today have released a brand new music video for their song "Hard Drive Gold," and the clip also marked the directorial debut for the band's singer/guitarist/songwriter Joe Newman.

"Hard Drive Gold," is the third single from the band's forthcoming album, "The Dream", which is set to be released on February 11th. Joe had this to say about the track, "'Hard Drive Gold' is a slightly tongue-in-cheek song written at what we thought was the height of the cryptocurrency gold rush.

"It's the story of the ultimate childhood fantasy, the schoolboy who becomes a millionaire overnight, and the different interactions he has with people in his life from teachers to neighbors. How ironically you interpret its message is entirely up to you..."



He had this to say about the video, "Growing up enjoying cinema greatly I saw our music videos as opportune moments for directors to create stories purely and so we the band did not appear in our videos. By avoiding cuts to a band playing in an 'airplane hanger' the audience could focus on the cinema over the indie band music video tropes."



"I had ideas for videos that I passed on to directors to develop, watching these directors execute some of these ideas inspired me and now I want to understand and experience the process at a deeper level." Watch it below:

Related Stories

alt-J Get Animated For 'Get Better' Video

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

alt-J Announce North American Tour Including Special Stadium Show

News > alt-J