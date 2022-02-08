alt-J Share 'The Actor' Visualizer Video

alt-J have share a visualizer video for their brand new track "The Actor". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Dream", which will be hitting stores this Friday, February 11th.
The band had this to say about what inspired the track, "Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in LA's most famous hotel. It's 'The Actor'."
Fans will be able to catch the band live when they launch their North American arena tour on February 25th in Pittsburgh. See the dates and watch the visualizer below:
February 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA - Petersen Events Center
February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem
February 27, 2022 Washington DC - The Anthem
March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena
March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center
March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood
March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater
March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall
March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena
March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit
March 17, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI UWM Panther Arena
March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena
March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory
March 21, 2022 - Omaha, NE Baxter Arena (Portugal The Man On is not on this date)
March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center
March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego
March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center
March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre
March 30, 2022 - Vancouver BC - Pacific Coliseum
April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
April 2, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl
April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center
April 7, 2022 - Kansas City MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation
April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center
April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden
April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena
April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell
Apri 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
alt-J's Joe Newman Directs Their New 'Hard Drive Gold' Video
alt-J Get Animated For 'Get Better' Video
alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video
alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album
Foo Fighters To Stream Live Concert After Super Bowl- The Who North American Tour- Mastodon and Opeth Tour- more
Eddie Vedder Slams Motley Crue And Nikki Sixx Responds- Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video- more
Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist Chris Holmes Diagnosed With Cancer- Eddie Van Halen Tribute Cover Released By South Of Eden- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Share Black Summer Video- Dave Grohl Recruited By Liam Gallagher For New Song- Halestorm- more
Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More
Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest
Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix
Caught In The Act: Samantha Fish Live In IL
Road Trip: Daytona Beach - Beyond the Sand, Part 1