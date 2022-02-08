alt-J Share 'The Actor' Visualizer Video

The Dream cover art

alt-J have share a visualizer video for their brand new track "The Actor". The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Dream", which will be hitting stores this Friday, February 11th.

The band had this to say about what inspired the track, "Hollywood, 1982. Another hopeful young movie star arrives in search of The Dream. What follows is a tale of desperation, drugs and death in LA's most famous hotel. It's 'The Actor'."



Fans will be able to catch the band live when they launch their North American arena tour on February 25th in Pittsburgh. See the dates and watch the visualizer below:



February 25, 2022 - Pittsburgh PA - Petersen Events Center

February 26, 2022 - Washington DC - The Anthem

February 27, 2022 Washington DC - The Anthem

March 1, 2022 - Nashville TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

March 2, 2022 - Atlanta GA - State Farm Arena

March 4, 2022 - Tampa FL - Yuengling Center

March 5, 2022 - Hollywood FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood

March 6, 2022 - Orlando FL - Orlando Amphitheater

March 9, 2022 - Dallas TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

March 12, 2022 - Austin TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

March 13, 2022 - Houston TX - White Oak Music Hall

March 15, 2022 - St Louis MO - Chaifetz Arena

March 16, 2022 - Detroit MI - Masonic Temple Detroit

March 17, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI UWM Panther Arena

March 19, 2022 - Chicago IL - Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20, 2022 - Minneapolis MN - The Armory

March 21, 2022 - Omaha, NE Baxter Arena (Portugal The Man On is not on this date)

March 23, 2022 - Denver CO - 1STBANK Center

March 25, 2022 - San Diego CA - Pechanga Arena San Diego

March 26, 2022 - Santa Barbara CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

March 27, 2022 - Los Angeles CA - STAPLES Center

March 29, 2022 - Seattle WA - WAMU Theatre

March 30, 2022 - Vancouver BC - Pacific Coliseum

April 1, 2022 - San Francisco CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 2, 2022 - Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl

April 3, 2022 - Las Vegas NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 5, 2022 - Salt Lake City UT - UCCU Center

April 7, 2022 - Kansas City MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

April 8, 2022 - Cincinnati OH - PromoWest Pavillion at Ovation

April 9, 2022 - Columbus OH - Schottenstein Center

April 11, 2022 - New York NY - Madison Square Garden

April 13, 2022 - Philadelphia PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

April 14, 2022 - Boston MA - Agganis Arena

April 15, 2022 - Montreal QC - Place Bell

Apri 17, 2022 - Toronto ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Related Stories

alt-J's Joe Newman Directs Their New 'Hard Drive Gold' Video

alt-J Get Animated For 'Get Better' Video

alt-J And Pusha T Release 'In Cold Blood' Video

alt-J Call On Hip-Hop Stars To Reimagine Relaxer Album

News > alt-J