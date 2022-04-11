American Football Share Video For Mazzy Star's Fade Into You Cover

American Football are streaming a music video for their brand new cover of Mazzy Star's "Fade Into You", which features Miya Folick on guest vocals.

The song appears alongside the American Football original "Rare Symmetry" on 10" vinyl due out June 10th via Polyvinyl Record Co. and available digitally now.

Mike Kinsella had this to say about the David M. Helman directed music video, "I loved the concept of taking a bunch of strangers' mundane moments and literally fading them into each other, creating a sort of visual game of telephone where everyone's personal experience disappears into someone else's completely different experience of the same situation." Watch the video below:

