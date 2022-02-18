Amon Amarth Share 'Put Your Back Into The Oar' Video

Amon Amarth have premiered a cinematic music video for their brand new single "Put Your Back Into The Oar", which was produced by Jens Bogren.
The band had this to say, "We've been quiet over the last 2 years, but we've been at home in Sweden hard at work behind the scenes. Much has been said about fans coming to our shows to have fun and doing the 'epic Viking row'.
"Well we thought it was a good idea to write a song about it! This one is for you, the fans, wherever you are - and may Odin guide you as you row to your destiny in uncharted seas! Enjoy the song and video while we continue to work on a new album. We can't wait to see all you heathens soon."
The atmospheric, cinematic video was s hot in England over 3 days in October of last year and the clip was directed by Ryan MackFall. Check it out below:
