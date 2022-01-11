An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas Streaming Event Announced

Fans that were not able to attend the An Evening with Dawes and Bahamas Tour earlier this year will be able to watch one of the shows via a streaming event on Tuesday, November 15 at 8 pm (ET), via Mandolin.com.

The stream will feature the performance captured at Iowa City, IA’s Englert Theater during the coheadline tour. “I thought I was going into this thing with a future nemesis,” says Dawes frontman Taylor Goldsmith. “But I came out of it with a true friend. Between his good looks, his great tunes, and his high regard for self-care I was prepared to watch my jealousy take over. But he’s too inspiring of a presence, too kind of a soul, too open-hearted and collaborative as a musician.

“This tour, and the way we did it, will be a very fond memory in the Dawes history books. To everyone that made it out, thank you. I’m so thrilled that we captured some audio and video to share a little of what this tour was all about. Please enjoy Dawhamas.”

Tickets – which include on-demand replays for 72 hours after the broadcast ends – are available now here.

