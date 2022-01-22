...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead Free Show

...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead have announced that they will be playing a FREE block party at Little Brother Bar in Austin, TX this Sunday January 23rd.

The special event will be taking place to celebrate Little Brother Bar's three-year anniversary and will also feature a performance from San Antonio rockers Grasshopper Lies Heavy.

The party will take place 12 - 10 p.m. all day. Bands to perform starting at 7 p.m. with Grasshopper Lies Heavy kicking things off, and The Trail of Dead performing at 8 p.m.

