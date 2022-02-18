Animals As Leaders Stream New Single 'Gordian Naught'

Animals As Leaders have shared a visualizer video for their new song "Gordian Naught", which is the third new single from their forthcoming album "Parrhesia".
Guitarist Tosin Abasi had this to say about the track, "This song attempts to put a soundtrack to the metaphor of "untying an impossibly tangled knot" A sonic commentary on the seemingly sustained problems facing the world currently."
"Parrhesia" will be Animals As Leaders' first new album in six years and is set to be released by Sumerian Records on March 25th. Watch the visalizer video below:
