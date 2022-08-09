Anthrax Cancel Show At Last Minute Due To Medical Concern

Tour poster

Anthrax canceled their headline performance at the Southside Ballroom in Dallas, TX on Monday night (August 8th), due to a medical concern.

They had this to say, "We are sorry to let you know that due to a medical concern, Anthrax have to cancel tonight's show in Dallas. Black Label Society and Hatebreed are still performing tonight, come and rock out with them! Refunds are available until box office closes at (9 p.m.)."

Gutiarist Scott Ian added, "We've waited so long to be able to celebrate our 40th anniversary, and are so disappointed that we won't be able to do so tonight - frankly, it blows. Thank you for your support and understanding, and stay safe."

The show was part of the veteran thrash metal band's 40th Anniversary Tour that features support Black Label Society and Hatebreed.

Related Stories

Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D For 40th Anniversary Performance

Anthrax Stream 40th Anniversary Performance Of The Devil You Know

Anthrax Share Video From 40th Anniversary Concert Package

Anthrax Leads Lineup For Return Of Tattoo The Earth

Anthrax Music and Merch

News > Anthrax