Anthrax Reveal Origins Of The Big 4 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Anthrax had a top 21 story from May 2021 after they revealed the origins of The Big 4 in an installment of their 40th anniversary video series. At a time when they were touring in support of 1987's "Among The Living", the New York outfit's reputation for building the thrash genre alongside a series of important 1986 records from like-minded rockers Metallica ("Master Of Puppets"), Slayer ("Reign In Blood") and Megadeth ("Peace Sells...But Who's Buying?") was coming into focus, according to drummer Charlie Benante.

"I always look at those four records that each band put out," says the rocker, "each one of those records does not sound the same but yet they are a part of this volcano that just erupted."

While each group would go on to have successful and lengthy careers independent of each other, it wasn't until 2010 that the lineup would tour together for the first time; one of the performances was captured for the home release of "The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria."

Anthrax are marking their 40th anniversary this year with the historical video series, which traces their career since forming in new York City in 1981. Stream the episode and read more here.

