Anthrax Reveal Origins Of The Big 4 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) Anthrax had a top 21 story from May 2021 after they revealed the origins of The Big 4 in an installment of their 40th anniversary video series. At a time when they were touring in support of 1987's "Among The Living", the New York outfit's reputation for building the thrash genre alongside a series of important 1986 records from like-minded rockers Metallica ("Master Of Puppets"), Slayer ("Reign In Blood") and Megadeth ("Peace Sells...But Who's Buying?") was coming into focus, according to drummer Charlie Benante.
"I always look at those four records that each band put out," says the rocker, "each one of those records does not sound the same but yet they are a part of this volcano that just erupted."
While each group would go on to have successful and lengthy careers independent of each other, it wasn't until 2010 that the lineup would tour together for the first time; one of the performances was captured for the home release of "The Big Four: Live from Sofia, Bulgaria."
Anthrax are marking their 40th anniversary this year with the historical video series, which traces their career since forming in new York City in 1981. Stream the episode and read more here.
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star 2021 In Review
Anthrax and Testament Stars Rock Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic 2021 In Review
Metallica And Anthrax Paid Tribute To Marsha Zazula 2021 In Review
Anthrax's Frank Bello Releasing Memoir Next Month
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Recovering From Surgery- Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog For $500 Million- more
Rolling Stones Had Highest Grossing Tour Of 2021- Pink Floyd Release A Dozen Vintage Live Albums- Rush- more
Gene Simmons Addresses Canceled KISS Residency- Korn, Chevelle and Code Orange Launching Arena Tour- Robert Plant- more
Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more
Santa's Jukebox: Ye Banished Privateers- The Aquadolls- A Lot More
Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Edition
Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers