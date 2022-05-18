Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.

Arcade Fire's new studio album, "We", has landed on the top spot of Billboard's Top U.S. Albums Sales chart, and also topped various charts across the world.
"We" debut at No. 1 on the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands charts, scored top 5 entries into the charts in Canada, Belgium, France, Germany and Switzerland.
The album has also topped the U.S. Rock, Alternative and Vinyl Billboard charts. They will be promoting the new album with the launch of a world tour this fall.
As we previously reported, they will be kicking things off with a European leg that will feature support from special guest Feist and is set to begin on August 30th in Dublin, IE at the 3Arena.
North America will follow with a leg that will include special guest Beck performing acoustic. That leg will kick off on October 28th in Washington, DC at The Anthem.
Tickets for all dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, May 13th at 10am local time. See the dates below:
European Leg
08/30/22 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena
09/02/22 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham
09/03/22 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
09/05/22 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
09/08/22 - London, UK - The O2
09/11/22 - Lille, FR - Zenith
09/12/22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
09/14/22 - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena
09/15/22 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
09/17/22 - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum
09/18/22 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
09/21/22 - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center
09/22/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno
09/23/22 - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno
09/25/22 - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena
09/26/22 - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes
09/28/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
09/29/22 - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena
10/01/22 - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar
North American Leg
10/28/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
11/01/22 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion
11/04/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
11/08/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall
11/10/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
11/12/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center
11/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
11/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
11/19/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
11/25/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
11/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
