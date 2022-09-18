Archetypes Collide Premiere My Own Device Video

Arizona rockers Archetypes Collide have released a music video for their brand new single, "My Own Device". The song is the follow-up to their previous video/single, "Undertow."
Frontman Kyle Pastor had this to say about the new track, "Sometimes I feel like it's useless to try to change my habits if I'm just going to fall back into the same vices.
"'My Own Device' is rooted in that self-realization that the majority of my struggles in life always seem to trace back to my own doing. It's a dark place to dwell in but I do think there's value in shining light on my own flaws to give hope to others that might feel the same way." Watch the video below:
Archetypes Collide Celebrate Fearless Deal With 'Undertow' Video
