Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys have announced that they will be launching a North American tour next summer to support their forthcoming album, "The Car," which arrives on October 21st.
They have recruited the Irish band Fontaines D.C. to support them on the trek that is set to kick off on August 25th, 2023 in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory.
Presale tickets will begin on October 6th at 10am local and general on sale starts Friday, October 7th at 10 am local. Fans can register here for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale now through October 4th at 10am EST. See the dates below:
Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum
Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'
Arctic Monkeys And Noel Gallagher Finalist For 2018 Mercury Prize
Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more
Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more
Arctic Monkeys Music and Merch
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues- U2's Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour- Paul Di'Anno- Rush- more
Sammy Hagar Approached To Do A Van Halen Residency- Ozzy Osbourne Rocks With Pearl Jam's Mike McCready On Miniseries Finale- more
Muse and Evanescence North American Tour- Iron Maiden Expand The Number Of The Beast- Bruce Springsteen- more
Sites and Sounds: ZONA Music Festival
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour
A Day To Remember And Wage War Unplugging For Theater Tour
Miranda Lambert To Perform On Jimmy Kimmel Live
Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Tour Dates Due To Health Issues
Reba McEntire Expands Live In Concert Tour
U2 Frontman Bono Announces Stories of Surrender Tour
Ex Iron Maiden Singer Paul Di'Anno Takes Stage Day After Hospital Release
Rush Reflects On Returning To Last Stage They Played With Neil Peart