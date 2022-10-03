.

Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-03-2022

Arctic Monkeys have announced that they will be launching a North American tour next summer to support their forthcoming album, "The Car," which arrives on October 21st.

They have recruited the Irish band Fontaines D.C. to support them on the trek that is set to kick off on August 25th, 2023 in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory.

Presale tickets will begin on October 6th at 10am local and general on sale starts Friday, October 7th at 10 am local. Fans can register here for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale now through October 4th at 10am EST. See the dates below:

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

