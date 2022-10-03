Arctic Monkeys Announce North American Tour

Tour poster

Arctic Monkeys have announced that they will be launching a North American tour next summer to support their forthcoming album, "The Car," which arrives on October 21st.

They have recruited the Irish band Fontaines D.C. to support them on the trek that is set to kick off on August 25th, 2023 in Minneapolis, MN at The Armory.

Presale tickets will begin on October 6th at 10am local and general on sale starts Friday, October 7th at 10 am local. Fans can register here for Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale now through October 4th at 10am EST. See the dates below:

Friday, August 25, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2023 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sunday, September 3, 2023 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thursday, September 7, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday, September 8, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, September 9, 2023 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Monday, September 11, 2023 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, September 15, 2023 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Monday, September 18, 2023 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Friday, September 22, 2023 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, September 23, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Sunday, September 24, 2023 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 29, 2023 - Inglewood, CA - The KIA Forum

Related Stories

Arctic Monkeys Announce New Album 'The Car'

Arctic Monkeys And Noel Gallagher Finalist For 2018 Mercury Prize

Smashing Pumpkins and Lzzy Hale Rock Led Zeppelin's 'Stairway'- Arctic Monkeys Release 'Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino' Video and more

Doctor Not Guilty In Death Of 3 Doors Down Guitarist, Slayer Vs Bootleggers, Arctic Monkeys Top 10 Debut, AC/DC Star Rocks Paris, more

Arctic Monkeys Music and Merch

News > Arctic Monkeys