Armored Saint Announce Tour With W.A.S.P.

Tour poster

Armored Saint have announced that they will be hitting the road with W.A.S.P. this fall for that band's 40th anniversary tour that will also feature Michael Schenker on select dates.

The tour is set to kick off on October 29th at The Grove in Anaheim, CA and will be concluding on December 9th at The Regency in San Francisco, CA, with Schenker joining the trek at their Texas and Oklahoma dates.

Frontman John Bush had this to say, "Armored Saint is totally pumped to be the special guest on the upcoming 40th anniversary tour of W.A.S.P. This tour will take us back to our fond memories of sharing the stage together with W.A.S.P. at the Troubadour in Hollywood where it all began in 1982.

"We're also excited to be playing tunes from our last record, Punching The Sky, since we haven't done any shows since its release in 2020. Old schoolers, I expect you there! New schoolers, we want you there! It's gonna be a blast!"

W.A.S.P. frontman Blackie Lawless said, "For over 10 years we have not toured on U.S. soil. But starting Oct. 28th, 2022... we return. 10 years I'd want, 10 years I've cussed, 10 years I'd lust to return.... To my home land... and be a Wild Child, a Love Machine, to be Blind in Texas, On Your Knees and Headless.

"So join me and the band, and very special guests Armored Saint, as we celebrate W.A.S.P 40th Anniversary Tour... Back in the U.S.... Back to the Beginning. I'm gonna scream, cause I wanna feed, cause I wanna bleed, cause I Wanna Be Somebody.

"W.A.S.P. 40th Anniversary Tour... Back in the US.... Back to the Beginning." See the dates below:

10/29/2022 The Grove - Anaheim, CA

10/30/2022 Marquee Theater - Tempe, AZ

10/31/2022 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

11/02/2022 White Oak Music Hall - Houston TX w/ Michael Schenker

11/03/2022 Concrete Street Pavilion - Corpus Christi TX w/ Michael Schenker

11/04/2022 Eaton Arena - San Antonio, TX w/ Michael Schenker

11/05/2022 Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX w/ Michael Schenker

11/06/2022 Tulsa Theater - Tulsa, OK w/ Michael Schenker

11/09/2022 Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

11/10/2022 Epic Event Center - Ashwaubenon, WI

11/11/2022 Harpo's - Detroit, MI

11/12/2022 Agora Theater - Cleveland, OH

11/13/2022 Palace Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

11/16/2022 Big Night Live - Boston, MA

11/17/2022 Wellmont Theater - Montclair, NJ

11/18/2022 Paramount Theater - Huntington, NY

11/19/2022 Penn's Peak Jim - Thorpe, PA

11/20/2022 Keswick Theater - Glenside, PA

11/23/2022 Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN

11/25/2022 Buckhead Theater - Atlanta GA

11/26/2022 Plaza Live - Orlando FL

11/29/2022 Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

11/30/2022 The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

12/02/2022 Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

12/03/2022 Arcada Theater - St. Charles, IL

12/05/2022 Oriental Theater - Denver, CO

12/07/2022 Grand Sierra Theater - Reno, NV

12/09/2022 The Regency - San Francisco, CA

Related Stories

Armored Saint Release 'Standing On The Shoulders Of Giants' Video

Armored Saint Release 'End of the Attention Span' Video

News > Armored Saint