Artillery Star Josue Madsen Dead At 45 After Being Hit By A Bus

Artillery shared the tragic news via social media that their former drummer Josua Madsen, had died at the age of 45. A Denmark publication, SN.dk, reported that he was hit by a bus.
The band shared the following post on their social media accounts, "Dear friends, fans, and family. Today we awoke to the tragic news of the passing of our dear friend and bandmate Josua.
"Dear Josua. For the last ten years, you have been a part of our extended family.
We have played, fought, laughed, and cried together and looked to the future alongside appreciating our now. You had a kind spirit and a big heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with your son and family. We wish you peace and joy on your journey. Take care friend, and rock on, wherever you are."
SN.dk reported, "the drummer had just started in a new band, and on Wednesday night he had been with this band to practice.
"It was on a walk from Hoje Taastrup Station and home to Vridslomagle, where he and the family live, that the musician was hit by a moving bus in the evening darkness.
