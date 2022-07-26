.

Artimus Pyle Hitting The Road Following Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Release

Michael Angulia | 07-26-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Lynyrd Skynyrd Film poster
Film poster

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle has announced U.S. tour dates this summer and fall, following the release of the film, "Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash".

The movie is available on home video (Blu-ray and DVD) and has also been released at digital retailers and streaming platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Roku, AppleTV, Tubi).

According to the announcement, the film recreates the story of the ill-fated flight through the eyes of former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Artimus Pyle (who narrates the film), who not only survived the plane crash that claimed the life of the band's founder and frontman Ronnie Van Zant amongst others, but who also physically pulled the remaining survivors out of the plane wreckage before staggering towards the nearest farmhouse in rural Louisiana to seek help.

"This film's story, MY story, is not just about the plane crash but also about my personal relationship with the genius that was Ronnie Van Zant, whom I loved like a brother and still miss to this day," says Artimus Pyle. See the dates below:

Artimus Pyle Band Tour Dates
August 26 - Princess Theater - Harriman, Tennessee
August 27 - The Barn at Paint Fork - Barnardsville, North Carolina
September 9 - AG Center - Franklin, Tennessee
September 16 - Lexington Village Theater - Lexington, Michigan
September 17 - American Music Hall w/ 38 Special - Lancaster, Pennsylvania
September 23 - San Antonio, Texas - PRIVATE
October 7 - Mainstreet El Dorado MusicFest - Eldorado, Arkansas
October 8 - Arkansas - PRIVATE
October 14 - JD Legends - Franklin, Ohio
October 15 - Effingham Performance Hall - Effingham, Illinois
October 22 - PAC - Franklin, Georgia
November 25 - The Newton Theater - Newton, New Jersey
November 26 - The Levoy Theater - Millville, New Jersey
November 27 - The Lamp Theater - Irwin, Pennsylvania
June 8, 2023 - Brauntex Performing Arts Theater- New Braunfels, Texas

Related Stories


Artimus Pyle Hitting The Road Following Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Release

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cody Jinks Lead Born & Raised Music Festival Lineup

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New U.S. Leg To Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Gary Rossington Had Emergency Heart Surgery 2021 In Review

Lynyrd Skynyrd In The Studio For 'One More For The Road' Anniversary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Music and Merch

News > Lynyrd Skynyrd

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album- Incubus Share New Video Interview For Tour Launch- The Devil Wears Prada- more

Red Hot Chili Peppers Releasing New Double Album This Fall- Aerosmith Opening Their Vaults For 50 Years Live! Video Series- more

Corey Taylor Addresses End Of Slipknot Rumor- Steve Morse Leaves Deep Purple To Care For Wife in Cancer Battle- more

Ozzy Osbourne Reunites With Toni Iommi For 'Degradation Rules'- Megadeth Recruit Ice-T For 'Night Stalkers: Chapter II' Video- more

Muse Go Heavy With 'Kill Or Be Killed'- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Suffers Vocal Cord Damage- Ozzy Osbourne- Guns N' Roses- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 11: A Whole Lotta Soul - Rage Against The Machine, Alexisonfire, more

Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 10: Punk Rockers and Pop Stars

Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live

Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival

Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More

Latest News

Maneskin Take 'Supermodel' To No. 1

Smith/Kotzen Announce New Album With 'Hate And Love' Live Video

Jack White Shares Video From Acoustic Album Release Show

Adam Lambert Announces The Witch Hunt Mini Tour

Epica To Livestream Their 20th Anniversary Show

Municipal Waste Get Animated For 'Grave Dive' Video

Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album

Incubus Share New Video Interview As They Launch Tour