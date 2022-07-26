Artimus Pyle Hitting The Road Following Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Film Release

Film poster

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle has announced U.S. tour dates this summer and fall, following the release of the film, "Street Survivors: The True Story Of The Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash".

The movie is available on home video (Blu-ray and DVD) and has also been released at digital retailers and streaming platforms (Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Roku, AppleTV, Tubi).

According to the announcement, the film recreates the story of the ill-fated flight through the eyes of former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Artimus Pyle (who narrates the film), who not only survived the plane crash that claimed the life of the band's founder and frontman Ronnie Van Zant amongst others, but who also physically pulled the remaining survivors out of the plane wreckage before staggering towards the nearest farmhouse in rural Louisiana to seek help.

"This film's story, MY story, is not just about the plane crash but also about my personal relationship with the genius that was Ronnie Van Zant, whom I loved like a brother and still miss to this day," says Artimus Pyle. See the dates below:

Artimus Pyle Band Tour Dates

August 26 - Princess Theater - Harriman, Tennessee

August 27 - The Barn at Paint Fork - Barnardsville, North Carolina

September 9 - AG Center - Franklin, Tennessee

September 16 - Lexington Village Theater - Lexington, Michigan

September 17 - American Music Hall w/ 38 Special - Lancaster, Pennsylvania

September 23 - San Antonio, Texas - PRIVATE

October 7 - Mainstreet El Dorado MusicFest - Eldorado, Arkansas

October 8 - Arkansas - PRIVATE

October 14 - JD Legends - Franklin, Ohio

October 15 - Effingham Performance Hall - Effingham, Illinois

October 22 - PAC - Franklin, Georgia

November 25 - The Newton Theater - Newton, New Jersey

November 26 - The Levoy Theater - Millville, New Jersey

November 27 - The Lamp Theater - Irwin, Pennsylvania

June 8, 2023 - Brauntex Performing Arts Theater- New Braunfels, Texas

