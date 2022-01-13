As Within, So Without Share 'Salvation' Video

As Within, So Without have released a music video for their brand new single "Salvation." The song is the title track to the group's new studio album,

The band had this to say about their new record, "Our new album Salvation is a concept album about a man on a spiritual journey to healing. Writing Salvation brought us together as friends and bandmates during an uncertain time in the band where things felt darker than ever. To say we are proud of this body of work is an understatement."

The album was produced, recorded, mixed and mastered by Chris Wiseman. The "Salvation" music video was directed by Ian Urquhart. Watch it below:

