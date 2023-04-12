Ashley Sherlock Announces Debut Album With 'Realise' Video

(Noble) Ashley Sherlock has released a music for "Realise", the first single from his forthcoming debut album, "Just A Name". Here is the official announcement: All roads lead to Manchester. Northern Britain's cultural powerhouse spits out a great band every ten years or so. Get ready for guitarist and singer songwriter, Ashley Sherlock's highly anticipated debut album "Just A Name." The album will be released by Ruf Records on Friday 16 June.

On the move, on the make, armed with a beat-up Stelfox electric guitar, a hot knife of a voice and a pocketful of hooks, the acclaimed Mancunian singer-songwriter, and his telepathic blues-rock power trio, have already packed-out iconic venues and pricked up influential ears.

"The band started about four years ago," reflects Ashley. "That's when I found the dynamic rhythm section of Charlie Rachael Kay on bass and Danny Rigg on drums."

Continues Ashley, "I'd just come home from a trip to Nashville and was booked to play an event. I was persuaded by the promoter to get a band together for that one show - and they just stuck around! Now, we're one hundred per cent a family. I love those guys to bits."

Ashley is no stranger to the UK live circuit. In the past 12 months' he's supported the likes of Kris Barras Band, The Quireboys and Laurence Jones.

Ashley has released two acclaimed EPs with 2019's self-titled "Ashley Sherlock," followed by 2021's "If You're Listening." In 2022, he was nominated for UK Blues Federation's Young Blues Artist of the Year. He's even had airplay on the New Rock Show on Planet Rock, and beyond.

Louder Than War praised Sherlock by saying, "Ashley's music will put a big stupid grin on your face," while Get Ready to Rock professed, "his music will leave you wanting more."

Now signed to Ruf Records, Ashley's debut album "Just A Name," hopes that you won't forget his. "The writing and sense of melody has grown on this record and it's an honest representation of our live sound," says Ashley.

