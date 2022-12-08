Atheist's Full Discography Now Streaming

(Nuclear Blast) Progressive death metal legends Atheist are proud to announce that their entire discography, comprised of 5 albums that span the band's 30-year career, is once again available on all streaming services worldwide.
The return to digital platforms is the first phase of a comprehensive re-issue campaign that will be followed by physical re-issues. Stay tuned for all the announcements Atheist has in store for 2023.
Kelly Shaefer had this to say, "Well, it is finally time for Atheist to return to the land of streaming, and we couldn't be more excited to have our stream pour from the mouth of the largest metal river on earth, Nuclear Blast!
"There is no better place to land as a band than Nuclear Blast, and we are so excited to start this new chapter with this iconic label. Enjoy our entire catalogue of music at your convenience on all your favorite streaming services. Big things ahead for 2023!! Thank you for over 30 years of support for Atheist!"
Listen to Atheist's discography here.
At The Gates Recruit Atheist's Daniel Martinez For American Tour
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle- From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover- Metallica- more
Metallica Warn Fans About Crypto Scams- Slipknot Expanding Knotfest To Another Country Next Year- Collective Soul- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce North American and European Tour Dates- Metallica's James Hetfield Explains '72 Seasons'- more
Axl Rose Addresses Mic Throwing Incident- Dolly Parton Covering Stones, Skynyrd, Prince On Her Rock Album- more
World Cup Have You Craving Qatar? Here Are Doha Highlights In Photos
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More
Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Journey Recruit Def Leppard Manager Amid Legal Battle
From Ashes To New Give 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' A Rock Makeover
Metallica Release 'Lux AEterna' Lyric Videos In Multiple Languages
Society 1's Dagon Destroyer Recalls Meeting Dimebag
Gen Z'ers And Millennials Prefer Classic Rock Says Yousician's Year in Review
Nothing More Continue Spirits Exploration With 'Deja Vu' Visualizer
Green Day Share Live 'Nice Guys Finish Last' Video
Rodrigo y Gabriela Share 'Stages' Video Mini-Series