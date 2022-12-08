Atheist's Full Discography Now Streaming

Catalog streaming promo

(Nuclear Blast) Progressive death metal legends Atheist are proud to announce that their entire discography, comprised of 5 albums that span the band's 30-year career, is once again available on all streaming services worldwide.

The return to digital platforms is the first phase of a comprehensive re-issue campaign that will be followed by physical re-issues. Stay tuned for all the announcements Atheist has in store for 2023.

Kelly Shaefer had this to say, "Well, it is finally time for Atheist to return to the land of streaming, and we couldn't be more excited to have our stream pour from the mouth of the largest metal river on earth, Nuclear Blast!

"There is no better place to land as a band than Nuclear Blast, and we are so excited to start this new chapter with this iconic label. Enjoy our entire catalogue of music at your convenience on all your favorite streaming services. Big things ahead for 2023!! Thank you for over 30 years of support for Atheist!"

Listen to Atheist's discography here.

Related Stories

At The Gates Recruit Atheist's Daniel Martinez For American Tour

Atheist Music and Merch

News > Atheist