Attila Announce 'About That Life 10-Year Anniversary Tour'

(Cosa Nostra) Attila are proud to announce the 'About That Life 10-Year Anniversary Tour'. In celebration of their seminal 2013 album, which the band will be playing in it's entirety for the first time ever, ATTILA will ignite stages across the US, Europe and the UK this summer, delivering their unique brand of high-energy performance and feel good party vibes to 56 cities across 13 countries. As well as playing 'About That Life' in full, the set will also feature several fan-favourite hits from across ATTILA's catalog, making this tour an absolute must-see event.

Tickets for the "About That Life 10-year Anniversary Tour" will go on general sale at 10am local this Friday, May 12th. Speaking on today's announcement, ATTILA share "We're excited to announce our About That Life world tour! ATL was a groundbreaking album for Attila so it's only right that we celebrate its 10 year anniversary by raising hell across the globe! We will be playing the entire album front to back for the first time ever. We've got a great lineup with us, this will be a special tour you won't wanna miss. Let's party!"

The About That Life 10-Year Anniversary Tour kicks off on June 23, 2023, in Ysselsteyn, The Netherlands, at the iconic Jera On Air festival. From there, Attila will ravage cities throughout Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Romania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, including stops in Paris, London, Edinburgh, and more. The adrenaline-fueled journey will culminate in London at The Underworld on July 21, 2023.

ATTILA will then embark on a scorching tour across the United States, hitting cities from coast to coast. Kicking off on September 10, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, VA, the band will hit major cities including New York, Columbus, Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles, and many others. The tour will conclude with a bang in the band's home town of Atlanta, GA, at Terminal West on October 20, 2023. Full Routing below.

Joined by an impressive lineup of special guests, ATTILA guarantees an unforgettable live experience at these upcoming shows. Joining them in Europe will be Born Of Osiris, Paledusk, Polar, UnityTX, and Our Hollow, Our Home making special appearances on certain dates. For the US run, Attila will be joined by Gideon, Ten56 and Until I Wake.

