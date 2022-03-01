Bauhaus Announce New and Rescheduled US Dates

Tour poster

Bauhaus (Featuring Peter Murphy, Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins and David J) have announced a string of western U.S. dates and rescheduled two New York City shows.

The new run of dates are set to take place in May and will include concerts in Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Denver and Tempe. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, March 4th at 10AM PT/1PM ET.

The iconic band has also announced the rescheduled dates for their two shows in New York City that were postponed last November. The shows will now be taking place at the Kings Theatre on September 8th and 9th.

May 17 - Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (Portland,OR)

May 20 - Paramount Theatre (Seattle, WA)

May 22 - The Masonic (San Francisco, CA)

May 25 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)

May 27 - The Marquee Theatre (Tempe, AZ)

Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY) NOTE: Tickets purchased for postponed Nov. 2, 2021 show will be honored.

Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY) NOTE: Tickets purchased for postponed Nov. 3, 2021 show will be honored.

