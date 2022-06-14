Bauhaus Reveal Tour Date Changes

Bauhaus have announced that they have added a new Los Angeles show to their upcoming live plans, and also shared the details for the dates that they were forced to cancel last month due to illness.
The band had to cancel their shows in Denver on May 25th and Tempe, AZ on May 27th. The Denver show at The Mission Ballroom had been rescheduled to September 26th, and the Tempe show has been canceled after they were unable to reschedule the concert.
They also announced that they will be returning to Los Angeles on September 29th to play The Greek Theatre. Tickets for that performance will go on sale to the general public this Friday, June 17th at 10:00am PT. See all of their upcoming dates below:
August 19 - 02 Academy (London, UK)
August 24 - W Festival (Oostend, BE)
August 22 - Zitadelle Spandau (Berlin, DE)
August 27 - EDP Vilar de Mouros (Vilar de Mouros, PT)
Sept. 6 - History (Toronto, ON)
Sept. 8 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY)NOTE: Tickets purchased for postponed Nov. 2, 2021 show will be honored.
Sept. 9 - Kings Theatre (New York, NY) NOTE: Tickets purchased for postponed Nov. 3, 2021 show will be honored.
Sept. 10 - The Met (Philadelphia, PA)
Sept. 12 - Anthem (Washington, DC)
Sept. 13 - MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA)
Sept. 14 - College Street Music Hall (New Haven, CT)
Sept. 16 - Masonic Theater (Detroit, MI)
Sept. 17 - Riot Fest (Chicago, IL)
Sept. 18 - Palace Theatre (Minneapolis, MN)
Sept. 20 - Southside Ballroom (Dallas, TX)
Sept. 21 - 713 Music Hall (Houston, TX)
Sept. 23 - Tabernacle (Atlanta, GA)
Sept. 26 - The Mission Ballroom (Denver, CO)
Sept. 29 - Greek Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)
Bauhaus Share New Song 'Drink The New Wine'
Bauhaus Announce New and Rescheduled US Dates
Bauhaus Update Fans About Planned Live Dates
News Bytes: My Chemical Romance, Morrissey, Bauhaus, Cold War Kids, More
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup- Ozzy Osbourne On 'Road To Recovery' Following Surgery- more
Ozzy Osbourne's Major Surgery Explained- Rolling Stones Cancel Another Show Amid Mick Jagger's Covid-19 Diagnosis- more
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger Tests Positive For Covid-19- Slipknot Fall Knotfest Roadshow Tour- Aerosmith's Joe Perry- more
Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To The Beatles In Liverpool- Five Finger Death Punch Share New Song And Set Chart Record- more
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Post Malone Performs Pearl Jam's 'Better Man'
The Moody Blues's John Lodge Announces Special Performance
The Dan Reed Network Premiere 'Let's Hear It For The King' Video
Behemoth Go 'Off To War' With New Video
The Milk Men Deliver 'Go Go Baby' Video
Jon Pardi Sets Release For New Album 'Mr. Saturday Night'
Dolly Parton Donating $1 Million To Pediatric Infectious Disease Research
Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup